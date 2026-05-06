Gal Gadot’s ‘most unforgettable birthday gift’ by Patty Jenkins: Seeing Duran Duran live

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who turned 41 earlier this week, revealed that her “dearest friend” and filmmaker Patty Jenkins gave her the “most unforgettable birthday gift”, which was seeing the English rock band Duran Duran perform live.

Gal shared a handful of pictures with Jenkins and the members of Duran Duran, which include Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor. She also posted a video of them performing on stage.

For the caption, Gal wrote: “My dear friend #PattyJenkins surprised me with the most unforgettable birthday gift - seeing @duranduran Duran live.”

She added: “We all have those songs that take us back to moments in our lives. Music holds so much power… melodies and lyrics that reach straight into the heart and make us feel everything all over again.”

The actress was ecstatic upon meeting with the band, which was formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England.

“I had the chance to meet the band up close -what a gift.”

Gal talked about her childhood days and how her father loved Duran Duran.

“When I was a little girl, we had a red Fiat Duna. My dad, who loves music as much as he loves life, would always play his favorite band — Duran Duran. And me? Sitting in the back seat, hair blowing in the wind, letting the music warm my heart. That’s how I learned English too, through so many songs.”

The actress added: “Cut to now - I’m standing on stage with this legendary band, FaceTiming my dad, and we’re both excited, singing together. Thank you Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor.

She then thanked Jenkins for the birthday gift.

“And thank you, Patty grateful for all special moments and people in my life.”

Duran Duran emerged as one of the most successful bands of the New Romantic scene in the 1980s. By 1984, the band had achieved fame comparable to that of the Beatles. Their first major hit was "Girls on Film.”

They had a breakthrough second album was Rio, "Hungry Like the Wolf", Seven and the Ragged Tiger, "The Reflex". They topped the US charts in 1985 with the single "A View to a Kill" from the soundtrack of the James Bond film of the same title.

--IANS

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