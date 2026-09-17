September 17, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

Gajendra Chauhan to PM Modi on birthday: Speed at which work is happening is remarkable

Gajendra Chauhan to PM Modi on birthday: Speed at which work is happening is remarkable

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Gajendra Chauhan extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his focus on development and saying the pace of work across the country has been “remarkable”.

Talking to IANS, Chauhan highlighted the development of the Northeast and the expansion of AIIMS as key initiatives under PM Modi’s leadership.

Wishing PM Modi, Chauhan said: “Many, many happy birthday wishes to our successful, respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. From our side, I wish you a long and healthy life. May you continue serving the country the way you have been doing. The country is currently progressing on the path of rapid development, and a lot of this has been possible after your arrival.”

Chauhan said that work had happened earlier, but the speed at which it is being carried out now is absolutely remarkable.

“You have focused on places and areas that had been left behind and taken them forward. For example, I would like to mention the Northeast, which was once a relatively neglected region. Narendra Modi ji paid attention to it and so much work has been done there that today trains and planes can reach and connect the region.”

He then spoke about the development in the health sector.

“And one of the biggest things you have done is to ensure that there is an AIIMS in every state. Thinking about the healthcare and well-being of people across the country is a very good initiative.”

Wishing him a happy birthday again, he added: “I want the entire country to speak in one voice and wish that you live a long life, continue working, and continue showering your love on the people of the country.”

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service. On the iconic leader’s birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

--IANS

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