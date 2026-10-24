Gajendra Chauhan on Naseeruddin Shah's SRFTI statement: Advise instead of criticising

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Gajendra Chauhan reacted to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's statement on the ongoing student protest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

When asked to comment on Naseeruddin's criticism of the BJP government during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Gajendra expressed his disappointment, saying, "It is a very sad thing. A party that has been ruling the country for the last 12-13 years, you called it 'bloody jhooti party'. You should be ashamed. 140 crore people of the country have made that party sit at the top, and you are abusing it."

He pointed out that the veteran actor never bothers to see both sides of the coin.

"You are a great artist. You are a good human being. But I have always seen that in your tweets, in your videos, you always talk one-sidedly. You never look at both sides of the coin," he added.

Gajendra pointed out that the administration of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute is fully capable of looking into the matter, and he should advise the students, rather than bashing the government.

"If there is a strike in SRFTI, the administration there will look into it. There are capable people sitting there. It is a student's right to protest, but there is no result to protest unless you sit together and talk. You should advise the students, instead of criticizing the government there, which has worked so hard. Our workers, our politicians have worked so hard and won and have removed such people from power, who were not doing anything for people. The rest is up to you. You are a great artist. Just be a little positive," he shared.

On Saturday, Naseeruddin claimed that the BJP is taking “revenge” on all who do not subscribe to its beliefs and policies, and SRFTI students were the latest targets.

The students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute are currently staging an indefinite sit-in, demanding the resignation of their Vice-Chancellor. The protest comes after the students recently had a clash with the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group.

--IANS

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