Gadchiroli celebrates first-ever 'Maoism-Free Diwali' in remote Binagunda

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Nov 8 (IANS) In a powerful symbol of peace and renewed hope, the Gadchiroli Police in Maharashtra on Sunday celebrated Diwali with villagers and security personnel across the district under the theme 'Maoism-Free Diwali'.

The celebrations were particularly significant in the remote and once Maoist-affected village of Binagunda, where the festival was celebrated for the first time under the new security environment.

The initiative was organised across all 70 police stations, outposts and police assistance centres in Gadchiroli district under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ramesh.

Senior police officers visited remote locations to celebrate the festival with local residents, distributing sweets and firecrackers and strengthening the bond between the police and communities.

SP M. Ramesh personally visited the Binagunda Police Assistance Centre and celebrated Diwali with villagers and security personnel.

He said that the establishment of the Binagunda Armed Outpost in January 2026, followed by the success of 'Operation Antim Prahar' in May, had played a crucial role in eliminating Maoist influence from the district.

"Earlier, the darkness of Maoist fear prevailed in these forests, and the sound of gunfire echoed through the region. Today, after 40 years of struggle, the sound of Diwali firecrackers can be heard here. We are visiting homes, lighting lamps and spreading light and confidence in people's hearts," Ramesh said.

He credited the success to the sacrifices and dedication of personnel from C-60, CRPF, SRPF and the Gadchiroli District Police.

Similar celebrations were organised at Gardewada, Pendhri and Jimalgatta under the supervision of senior officers.

Police personnel also celebrated Diwali with surrendered Maoist cadres residing at Navjeevan Vasahat in Gadchiroli.

In another humanitarian initiative, foodgrains, festive snacks and essential supplies were distributed to farmers in drought-affected remote areas with the support of social organisations.

Ramesh said peace, public participation, mutual trust and development were as important as security in building a Naxalism-free Gadchiroli.

--IANS

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