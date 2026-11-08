November 08, 2026 9:43 PM हिंदी

When Sameer explained why every new playback singer sounds like Arijit Singh

When Sameer explained why every new playback singer sounds like Arijit Singh

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Lyricist Sameer once spoke about the phenomenon of new age playback singers sounding the same across the board.

An old clip of the lyricist from his podcast ‘Sameer Ka Safarnama’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking to playback singer Javed Ali about all the singers sounding similar.

He said, “All the veterans of Hindi film music had their own colour, and style. And all the composers, writers and singers of that time had a wonderful thing. Like it is over today. Nowadays it seems that everyone is singing Arjit Singh. When singers like you perform, it feels fresh, and it seems that there is a little peace and a different voice. Otherwise, every person is sounding the same. And the sound is also sounding the same. No matter what song you listen to, everyone's sound is the same”.

He further mentioned, “The same kind of voice, the same kind of sound. The conviction of people in making a song, in making a film, has also disappeared somewhere. Every man feels that he is just making a proposal, no one is making a film. Making a film is a very personal experience despite it being a collaborative artform”.

“Earlier, we used to sit, jam, meet and talk. Now I have called you, Javed, come and sing a song. You will come and sing a song and leave? But I saw Lata ji and Kishore da for the recordings, they were having fun, while jamming on the song, they were discussing the song”, he added.

--IANS

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