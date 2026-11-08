CM Yogi offers prayers to Ram Lalla on Diwali, lights earthen lamp at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday morning for Diwali and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He performed the aarti, sought blessings and lit a traditional earthen lamp within the temple premises as part of the festive celebrations.

The Chief Minister reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple around 8 am, where he was warmly welcomed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, warmly welcomed him.

During his visit, Yogi Adityanath offered prayers before Ram Lalla and participated in the religious rituals marking the auspicious festival of Diwali. His visit reflected Ayodhya's spiritual significance and the festival's special importance at the newly constructed Ram Temple.

After completing the darshan, the Chief Minister met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj and enquired about his health and well-being. He also interacted with several saints and religious leaders.

Later, Yogi Adityanath attended the 10th Deepawali Milan Mahotsav organised at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. The event brought together prominent saints, mahants and personalities associated with the Ram Temple movement.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister remembered the significant contribution of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He recalled the dedication and efforts of those who worked to build the grand Ram Temple.

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted how the long-cherished vision of building a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya had become a reality under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister's visit on Diwali added to the festive and spiritual atmosphere in Ayodhya, where devotees and saints celebrated the festival with prayers, traditional rituals, and enthusiasm, officials said.

--IANS

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