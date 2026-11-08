Indian missions in UK, US, France, Russia, UAE celebrate Diwali with diaspora

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Indian missions in major world capitals, including London, Washington, Paris, Moscow and Abu Dhabi, extended Diwali greetings and celebrated the festival with the Indian diaspora on Sunday, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul proclaimed November 8 as Diwali in the state.

India's High Commissioner to the UK, P. Kumaran, extended greetings to the Indian diaspora in a special message.

"A message of light, hope and togetherness this Diwali! In his special message, High Commissioner P. Kumaran extends warm greetings to the Indian diaspora and friends of India across the UK, celebrating the traditions that connect us to our roots and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and the UK," the High Commission of India in London said on social media platform X.

"May the light of Diwali illuminate hearts, strengthen bonds and inspire new beginnings! The High Commission of India in London extends warm wishes to the Indian diaspora, friends of India and everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights across the UK and beyond," it said in another post.

The Consulate General of India in New York thanked Governor Hochul for proclaiming November 8, 2026, as Diwali, "The Festival of Lights", in New York State.

"We deeply appreciate the Governor's thoughtful gesture and recognition of the Indian-American community's contributions to New York State," the Consulate said on X.

In France, the Embassy of India in Paris hosted a Diwali reception for the Indian community at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on November 7.

"The event celebrated the festival of lights, bringing the community together in a spirit of unity, friendship and conviviality," the Embassy said in a post on X in French.

In Russia, the Consulate General of India in Saint Petersburg celebrated Diwali with the Indian diaspora in collaboration with INRUCS.

"Consul General, Neelam Rani, addressed the gatherings, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali and its message of light, hope and the triumph of good over evil," the Consulate said on X.

The celebration featured Indian dance performances and quizzes, including Bharat Ko Janiye, a Bhagavad Gita quiz and a Diwali special quiz. Videos on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were also shown as part of BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week.

In Moscow, artists of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre of the Embassy of India took part in the Diwali Special Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, which is open to the public from November 3 to 10.

In the UAE, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi was lit up for the festival.

"Diwali is light. Diwali is sweets. Diwali is rangoli, family, love and prosperity. Warm wishes from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi to everyone celebrating in the UAE and around the world. May this festival fill your homes with light, love and togetherness," the Embassy said on X.

--IANS

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