Kumar Sanu explains how his singing save him from underworld threats

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who has collaborated with his friend, and professional rival Udit Narayan for the song ‘Suniyo Zara’, has shared that he faced threats from the underworld during the peak of his playback career in the 90s.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the song. He said that he did receive threats but he tackled them smartly by not giving the money but by using his artform.

He told IANS, “I did face a threat. Not that I didn't face a threat. But I tackled it beautifully. That is because of my singing. Be it a gangster or any other threat, they also liked my songs a lot. After ‘Aashiqui’, there was a time when everyone knew that I had become a star. They knew I would have a lot of money”.

“But when I talked to them personally, I explained to them. I told them, ‘You are my fan. You listen to my songs’. They accepted it. They said, ‘No, no, no. You don’t worry. You just keep on singing’. I handled it well. I didn't have to pay money for it. I didn't have to do anything. But I tackled them with my singing. Your talent never betrays you. It gave me success in this too. I was saved”, he added.

Earlier, the veteran playback shared that he had no idea who he would share the mic with. He said that he didn’t know about the finer details of the song till he reached the recording room.

He earlier told IANS, “Actually, I didn't know which actor I was singing for or who was singing with me. I didn't know that. So what happened was that the music producer asked me if I would like to lend my voice to a song, and I said yes. So I went and found out that a song was being composed for this year's film ‘Suryaa’”.

“I asked him, ‘So, who is singing with me?’. He said, ‘Udit sir was singing and another guy was singing’”, he added.

--IANS

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