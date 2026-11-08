Canada’s Carney, France’s Macron and Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were among the world leaders who extended greetings on Diwali on Sunday.

"Diwali carries a shared message of hope. It reminds us that light is not only something we celebrate, but something we create - through acts of generosity, service, and the care we show one another," Carney said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a very happy Diwali to all those celebrating," he added.

French President Macron shared his greetings on Instagram in English and Hindi, which the French Embassy in India wrote on social media platform X.

"Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!" the French President said.

"Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice," Sri Lankan President Dissanayake said on X.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families," the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said on X.

In Caracas, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez attended a Diwali celebration hosted by the Venezuelan government and the Embassy of India.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said the glow of a diya was "a beautiful reminder of the power of a little light to cast away darkness".

Earlier on Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Guyana President Irfaan Ali extended Diwali wishes, while Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov greeted Indians in a Hindi video message.

On Saturday, the UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended greetings, and on Friday, US President Donald Trump marked Diwali in the Oval Office.

Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, and is celebrated with earthen lamps and prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

--IANS

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