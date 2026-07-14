'Gadar' director Anil Sharma recalls his first directorial shot with Rakhee in 'Shradhanjali'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Anil Sharma, known for helming the blockbuster “Gadar” franchise, has described July 14 as the “best day” of his life as he took his first shot as a director 46 years ago for his debut film “Shradhanjali” starring Rakhee Gulzar.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of a film and also shared a picture of cutting his daughter Kairvina’s birthday cake, who too was born on the same day.

“14 July best day of my life .. this day two most beautiful things happened .. first 46 year back 14 July 1980 I took first shot as director .. #SHRADHDHANJLI with Rakhee Gulzar ji .. god willing became big HIT... (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

He added: “n also 14 July is my little daughter kairvina’s birthday... a best moment god has given me. Happiest birthday my love... little laughter @ Kairvina... (sic).”

The film, which also stars Suresh Oberoi and Deepak Parashar, was released in 1981. “Shradhanjali” follows a woman, who leaves her bitter life in the past and gets married to a man. However, things take a turn when she has to abort her child in order to raise her husband's younger brother.

Talking about the filmmaker, his latest release is Vanvaas. The film stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Rajpal Yadav, Khushbu Sundar, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Vanvaas explores the complexities of familial relationships, focusing on themes of sacrifice, emotional bonds, and the challenges of sustaining unity in modern times.

Meanwhile, his most recent blockbuster was “Gadar 2”. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, all reprising their lead roles from the original, with Simrat Kaur, Manisha Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to India and Pakistan to rescue his imprisoned son Jeete.

Gadar 2 was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time, and the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

--IANS

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