June 19, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

G7 Summit: PM Modi gifts Nagauri Ashwagandha, Ramban honey and Banarsi silk stoles to world leaders

G7 Summit: PM Modi gifts Nagauri Ashwagandha, Ramban honey and Banarsi silk stoles to world leaders

Paris/New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Continuing with his efforts to highlight India's growing leadership in advancing traditional medicine as an evidence-based, integrated and people-centred component of global health systems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nagauri Ashwagandha to world leaders during the recently-concluded G7 Summit in France.

Nagauri Ashwagandha is a high-quality variety of Ashwagandha grown in Rajasthan, especially the Nagaur district, known for its rich withanolide content due to its arid climate and sandy soil. Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, it holds a strong cultural and agricultural significance.

In Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is valued as a Rasayana herb that supports vitality, mental clarity, immunity, and overall well-being. Derived mainly from its roots, it is widely studied today for its adaptogenic and health-supporting properties.

Nagauri Ashwagandha also supports rural livelihoods and represents the integration of traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research and global wellness trends.

PM Modi's other gifts to the global leaders attending the G7 Summit at Evian also included Ramban honey and Banarsi silk stoles.

Ramban honey is a natural honey produced in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, an area rich in Himalayan flora and wildflowers that give it a distinctive taste and nutritional profile.

Valued in Ayurveda and traditional wellness systems, it is known for its natural antioxidants, enzymes, and bioactive compounds. Produced by local beekeepers using traditional, environmentally sensitive practices, Ramban Honey reflects the region’s biodiversity, cultural heritage, and long-standing beekeeping traditions rooted in harmony with nature.

Banarasi silk stole is a traditional handwoven textile from Varanasi, crafted from fine silk and decorated with intricate zari work. Known for its elegant texture and detailed motifs inspired by nature, it reflects centuries of refined weaving techniques passed down through generations.

Also recognised with a GI tag, Banarasi silk represents one of India's most prestigious textile traditions. It also supports the livelihoods of weaving communities and stands as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and artistic continuity.

India was invited as a partner country to the 52nd G7 Summit where Prime Minister Modi engaged with world leaders on issues of importance to India as well as to the Global South. This was India's 13th participation at the G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi's seventh consecutive participation at the summit.

--IANS

/as

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