G V Prakash: Eighty per cent of Selvaraghavan's 'Mental Manadhil' is over!

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) Three time National Award winner G V Prakash, who plays the lead in ace director Selvaraghavan's upcoming film, 'Mental Manadhil', has now disclosed that 80 per cent of the film's shooting is over and that they were looking at releasing the film in the early part of next year.

Talking to IANS, G V Prakash said, "'Mental Manadhil' is a 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini' meets Imtiaz Ali kind-of-film. Eighty per cent of Mental Manadhil is over.

I have a schedule in Chennai for the last seven days of shooting. After that, we're looking at early 2027 release."

The actor also went on to shower praise on the director. "Selva sir is a master. He's a master in teaching acting to artists. We saw the edit and everything has worked out so well," G V Prakash disclosed.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as this is the third time that ace director Selvaraghavan and three-time National Award winning music director and actor G V Prakash are teaming up. The music of both the films that the duo collaborated on earlier -- 'Aayirathil Oruvan' and 'Mayakkam Enna' -- went on to emerge as chartbusters. So, expectations are high from this film as well.

Interestingly, G V Prakash, apart from scoring music for the film is also playing the lead in Selvaraghavan's direction for the first time. It may be recalled that G V Prakash had dropped an update on the film last year in which he had uploaded a still from the sets of the film and said, "Shoot mode with the legendary @selvaraghavan sir … the film and its music is going to be a special treat for #aayirathiloruvan and #mayakkamenna fans."

Actress Madhuri Jain plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in this romantic film, which will also feature a number of leading character artistes in supporting roles. The first four schedules of the film were completed last year.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being by Arun Ramakrishnan, while music is being scored by G.V. Prakash Kumar himself.Editing for the eagerly awaited romantic entertainer is by Balaji while art direction for the film is by R.K. Vijay Murugan. Dinesh Guna is serving as the executive producer of this film, which is being produced by G V Prakash Kumar under the banner of Parallel Universe Pictures.

--IANS

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