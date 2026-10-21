FWICE writes to PM Modi supporting Daler Mehndi amidst 'drunk' video controversy

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the comment made on singer Daler Mehendi in Uttarakhand, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has extended its support, saying that they are well aware that Daler Mehndi is not a "consumer of alcohol".

The FWICE has penned letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterating that it is common knowledge that Daler Mehendi has been dealing with certain health-related issues and is even recovering from surgery.

They wrote, "While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand (sic)."

"In these circumstances, it is particularly important to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition. Any concerns regarding a performer's well-being should be addressed with compassion and professionalism," they went on to add.

The letter further shed light on an artist's contribution to the nation's cultural fabric. "Shri Daler Mehndi is a celebrated name in Indian music whose songs and performances have earned him widespread recognition across generations. An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity," it read.

The letter stressed that artists must be treated fairly and professionally, irrespective of their stature or circumstances.

"Public representatives and event organisers have a responsibility to ensure that any concerns regarding a performer's health or performance are handled appropriately," it said.

They requested greater sensitivity by the authorities when dealing with artists and performers.

The letter concluded by stating that FWICE has always stood for the welfare, professional rights and fair treatment of workers and artists.

For those who do not know, as Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer, alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol.

--IANS

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