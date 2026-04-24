April 24, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

Furthering humanitarian reach, India presents two BHISM cubes to Sri Lanka

Furthering humanitarian reach, India presents two BHISM cubes to Sri Lanka

Colombo, April 24 (IANS) As part of its continuous humanitarian outreach to the island nation, India on Friday presented two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes to the Sri Lankan authorities under the Government of India’s ‘Aarogya Maitri’ initiative.

The state-of-the-art portable medical units, capable of handling up to 200 emergency cases, are designed to provide rapid response and are equipped with essential medicines and surgical tools for basic procedures.

Further strengthening maritime security cooperation, the Indian Navy will also handover 50,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition to the Sri Lankan Navy.

The medical units were delivered by INS Nireekshak which arrived at the port of Colombo on April 21 to participate in the 4th edition of IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, a bilateral diving exercise which is being held till April 27. INS Nireekshak is a Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel of the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the IN-SLN Diving Exercise (DIVEX) is a key bilateral engagement that stands as a testament to the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka. Sustained maritime collaboration and engagements with partner nations reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering stability, cooperation, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The ongoing exercises in Colombo reinforce strong maritime cooperation and professional camaraderie, spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated.

"Mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless Interoperability beneath the waves," the spokesperson mentioned.

Besides engaging in a spirited volleyball match after the dive, the divers from both countries also joined hands for a beach clean-up, reinforcing a shared commitment to cleaner coasts and seas.

In a moment of solemn remembrance, CO of INS Nireekshak laid a wreath at the IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force) Memorial - honouring a legacy of courage and sacrifice.

–IANS

ksk/as

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