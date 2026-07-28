FTAs deepen global access for Indian exporters as FY26 trade growth breaks records: Govt

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) As India recorded highest-ever exports at record $863.1 billion in FY2025-26, various free trade agreements (FTAs) are deepening global market access, strengthening export diversification and labour-intensive sectors, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports reached $441.8 billion and services exports expanded further to $421.3 billion last fiscal, reflecting the combined strength of India’s merchandise and services sectors in driving export growth.

“The Government monitors utilisation of preferential tariff benefits under newly operationalised trade agreements (signed post 2021) through Certificates of Origin and partner-country trade data,” said Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Since the entry of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on May 1, 2022, 4.45 lakh Certificates of Origin have been issued, reflecting robust utilisation of tariff concessions by Indian exporters.

Further, the number of tariff lines at the ‘HS 8-digit level’ exported to the UAE increased from 7,546 in FY 2021-22 (pre-CEPA) to 8,053 in FY 2025-26, with exports across these tariff lines valued at $37.3 billion.

This represents an increase of 507 tariff lines (6.7 per cent), indicating greater export diversification and deeper market penetration in the UAE market following the implementation of CEPA, informed Prasada.

Under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), 2.73 lakh Certificates of Origin have been issued.

Prior to ECTA in December 2022, only 1,482 Certificate of Origin were issued in FY 2020-21. Following implementation of the Agreement, Certificate of Origin issuance increased significantly, with an average of approximately 45,527 Certificate of Origin issued annually.

“In FY 2021-22, 5396 tariff lines at HS 8 level and after FTA in FY 2025-26, 5668 tariff lines at HS 8 level valuing US$ 7.2 Bn. This represents an increase of 272 tariff lines, indicating greater export diversification and expanded market access following the implementation of ECTA,” said the minister.

Under the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA, Indian exporters have availed preferential tariff benefits through the issuance of 1,956 Certificates of Origin.

Further, the number of tariff lines at the HS 8-digit level exported to Mauritius increased from 3,593 in FY 2021-22 (pre-CECPA) to 4,345 in FY 2025-26, with exports across these tariff lines valued at approximately $473 million.

This represents an increase of 752 tariff lines (20.9 per cent), indicating greater export diversification and expanded market access following the implementation of CECPA, according to the minister.

The India–Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) grants duty-free access to 99.38 per cent of India’s exports to Oman by value, covering 98.08 per cent of Oman’s tariff lines, making it one of India’s most comprehensive market access outcomes in the Gulf region.

Since its entry into force on June 1, 2026, 783 Certificates of Origin have been issued.

Further, the number of tariff lines at the HS 8-digit level exported to Oman increased from 2,879 in May 2026 to 3,371 in June 2026.

Exports across these tariff lines stood at $622.8 million in June 2026, compared to $402.7 million in May 2026 (month-on-month growth of 54.7 per cent) and $215.1 million in June 2025 (year-on-year growth of 189.6 per cent), indicating enhanced market access and export diversification following the implementation of the Agreement.

The EFTA-TEPA has offered 92.2 per cent of tariff lines encompassing 99.6 per cent of India’s exports. Since its entry into force in October 2025, 7,885 Certificates of Origin have been issued reflecting impressive utilisation of tariff concessions by Indian exporters

“The labour-intensive sectors have remained a key priority in India's recent FTA negotiations. Agreements concluded with the UAE, Australia, the United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand and EFTA have secured improved market access while adopting a calibrated approach to safeguard sensitive domestic sectors,” said the minister.

--IANS

na/