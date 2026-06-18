June 18, 2026 3:49 PM हिंदी

FSSAI directs food businesses to replace rusted knives, warns of action for non-compliance

FSSAI directs food businesses to replace rusted knives, warns of action for non-compliance

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday said that it has directed food business operators (FBOs) across the country to ensure the use of only food-grade and corrosion-resistant knives, blades, and other cutting equipment during food handling and processing activities.

In an advisory, the food regulator expressed concern over reports that some food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, or otherwise unsuitable cutting tools during food preparation, processing, slicing, packaging, and related operations.

According to FSSAI, the use of such equipment poses a serious food safety risk as it may lead to physical, chemical, and microbiological contamination of food products.

The authority said that the practice violates the sanitary and hygiene requirements laid down under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The regulator reiterated that existing food safety norms require all equipment, utensils, and food-contact surfaces involved in food handling, preparation, processing, packaging, and storage to be made from food-grade, non-toxic, and corrosion-resistant materials.

FSSAI has instructed food businesses to ensure that all knives, blades, and cutting equipment remain in sound hygienic condition and are free from rust, corrosion, cracks, chipping, paint, breakage, or any other defects that could contaminate food.

“FSSAI has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) across the country to ensure the use of only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and other cutting equipment in food handling and processing operations,” it said.

It also emphasised the need for regular cleaning, sanitisation, and sterilisation of such equipment wherever applicable.

The authority further advised businesses to immediately remove and replace rusted, damaged, or otherwise unsuitable cutting tools to prevent contamination risks.

Adequate cleaning and disinfection procedures should be implemented at prescribed intervals to maintain food safety standards, it added.

Warning of strict action against violators, FSSAI said that non-compliance with the advisory could attract penalties under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator has also asked Commissioners of Food Safety in all states and Union Territories, along with FSSAI Regional Directors, to ensure strict monitoring during inspections.

FSSAI has directed licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain heightened vigilance and verify compliance with the prescribed standards during inspections.

The regulator said appropriate action should be initiated wherever violations are detected in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations.

--IANS

pk

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