April 07, 2026 12:53 PM हिंदी

FS Vikram Misri to visit US tomorrow, review bilateral ties, advance cooperation

FS Vikram Misri to visit US tomorrow, review bilateral ties, advance cooperation

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Washington from April 8 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday, adding that the visit will provide an opportunity to review the India-US ties.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US Administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit follows the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's visit to Washington in February and is in "keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides", according to the MEA.

Following his visit, EAM Jaishankar had said that a "strong momentum" is evident in the growing engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

During his February 2-4 visit to the United States, the EAM also participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Concluded a productive and positive visit to the US. Thank Secretary Rubio for his warm hospitality," he had posted on X.

"The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon. It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship. Our critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly. Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident," EAM Jaishankar added.

During the significant visit, the External Affairs Minister also held meetings with senior members of the US administration.

This included separate meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during which he held wide-ranging discussions on the India-US strategic and economic partnership.

The discussions with Rubio, he stated, covered multiple pillars of the India-US relationship. "Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology," EAM Jaishankar mentioned.

The External Affairs Minister said both sides agreed to move quickly on follow-up engagements. "Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests," he added.

--IANS

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