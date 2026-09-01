From not knowing what shooting was to Asian Games: Manisha Keer’s journey

Bhopal, Sep 1 (IANS) Indian trap shooter Manisha Keer is preparing for another major international challenge, but her journey to representing the country began with an unlikely discovery. Growing up in a modest family in a village near Bhopal, Manisha knew little about shooting until her elder sister introduced her to the sport that would eventually shape her career.

“I didn’t even know what shooting was. I only knew cricket, volleyball and football. I didn’t even know about shooting and I didn’t even think about it,” Manisha recalled.

Her elder sister Sona, herself a sportsperson, played a key role in introducing her to shooting. But pursuing the sport presented challenges from the outset, particularly for a family with limited financial resources.

“My family was not that capable to support me. They couldn’t give me everything that I wanted. It was very difficult for me,” she said.

The financial demands of shooting became even more apparent when Manisha began travelling for competitions. Still only 18, she had to learn how to manage with limited resources while continuing her pursuit of the sport.

“When I used to go out for competitions, I had to face a lot of challenges. I couldn’t eat what I wanted to eat. I had to save some money,” she recollected.

Her initial years at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy also required her to adapt quickly. With no regular coach available during the early phase, Manisha learned by making use of the support and facilities around her, with her sister providing important guidance.

“In the academy, whatever was there was enough for us. I mean, you have to do what you have,” Manisha said.

That approach became central to her development. From learning a sport she had barely heard of, Manisha gradually progressed through the ranks and made her mark internationally, winning a junior World Championship silver medal in trap in 2018 and an Asian Games silver medal as part of India's women's trap team.

The struggles of her early years also taught her to become more independent.

“No one can be together all the time. We have to take care of ourselves too. That was also a learning point,” she reflected.

Looking back at the journey, Manisha believes her growth came from learning to work with whatever resources were available to her.

“I learned from whatever I had, and that’s how I grew up,” she said.

As her career progressed, Manisha also found increasing institutional support through the National Rifle Association of India, which provided opportunities to train, compete and represent the country.

“Of course, the support from the NRAI has been very important for me. When you come from a background where you don’t have everything, having an organisation that gives you the opportunity to compete, train and represent the country means a lot. I am very grateful for that support and for the opportunities I have received,” Manisha concluded.

From not knowing what shooting was to becoming an international medallist for India, Manisha's journey has been defined by resilience, adaptability and an ability to make the most of every opportunity that came her way.

--IANS

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