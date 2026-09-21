From Mahoba to Shirdi, PM Surya Ghar Yojana ushers in new dawn for people

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is delivering unprecedented benefits to thousands of citizens across the country, helping them light their homes with free electricity generated from rooftop solar panels.

The eco-friendly measure is impacting the lives of millions in more ways than one – replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, keeping nature clean, and also empowering PM Surya Ghar beneficiaries to generate income from surplus power.

Under this PM Surya Ghar yojana, both the central and state governments are providing subsidies to install solar panels and connect households to solar energy.

A couple of beneficiaries, from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, spoke to IANS, describing the scheme's impact on their lives.

Beneficiaries in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, said their monthly electricity bills have dropped significantly after installing solar panels, leading to higher savings. They praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for the scheme's benefits.

Beneficiary Jageshwar Chaurasia told IANS that his monthly electricity bill previously ranged from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, but after installing solar panels, it has dropped to zero.

Another beneficiary, Monu Chaurasia, said his monthly electricity bill used to be around ₹3,000, and after installing solar panels, it has dropped to as low as ₹200–₹300.

In Maharashtra’s Shirdi district, a beneficiary named Mangesh Jibhkate noted a significant change in his electricity expenses after installing solar panels.

Previously, his monthly bill ranged from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, but it was reduced to a nominal amount. He received a subsidy of ₹75,000 under the scheme and faced no major difficulties in obtaining it.

He added that installing solar panels provided considerable relief from power outages for people in the vicinity. He mentioned that his bill now comes to around ₹130.

Previously, only standard household electrical appliances were used at his home, and now electric vehicles and electric stoves are also being used; despite that the electricity bill has remained around ₹130.

Notably, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana recently crossed a landmark milestone with over 50 lakh households benefiting from the rooftop solar installations across the country.

--IANS

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