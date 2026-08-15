From free online coaching to sports talent hunt: PM Modi's big I-Day announcements

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a series of major initiatives aimed at strengthening youth development, education, technology, sports, civil defence, semiconductor manufacturing and nuclear energy, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

The wide-ranging announcements included plans to provide free online coaching for competitive examinations, reforms in civil defence, nationwide sports talent identification programme for children, expanding semiconductor manufacturing and setting ambitious targets for nuclear power generation.

The Prime Minister also announced a nationwide Artificial Intelligence skilling programme aimed at training one crore youth.

PM Modi announced that students preparing for various competitive examinations would be provided free online coaching, saying the initiative would help reduce the financial pressure placed on families because of expensive coaching classes.

"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," PM Modi said in his Independence Day address.

Highlighting the social pressure surrounding coaching, he said many parents feel compelled to send their children to coaching institutes even when they may not be able to afford the expense.

"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," the Prime Minister said.

He urged families to make use of the proposed online system, saying it would not only reduce expenditure but also allow parents to remain closer to their children.

"I assure these families that they can save thousands of crores of rupees spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them," he said.

PM Modi further explained that the government intends to combine India's digital infrastructure, teaching resources and skilled educators to create a nationwide platform for free examination preparation.

"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country," he added.

The Prime Minister also announced reforms aimed at strengthening India's civil defence capabilities in response to changing security threats and modern emergency situations. He said the government would develop a modern and extensive volunteer network equipped with updated training and systems.

"I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," PM Modi said.

The proposed civil defence network will focus on preparing volunteers to respond effectively to modern emergencies and crises by familiarising them with contemporary systems, procedures and response capabilities.

Turning to India's sporting ambitions, PM Modi highlighted the country's growing achievements in international sports and said India is moving towards becoming a stronger sporting nation. He also reiterated that the country is a serious contender to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

"India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our Tricolour going up very often. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at a great pace," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, however, pointed out that despite improvements in India's sporting performance, the country continues to have limited participation across several Olympic disciplines because athletes are unable to qualify in many events.

"India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we are not even able to compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify," he said.

To broaden the country's sporting talent base, PM Modi announced a nationwide talent identification programme targeting children between five and 15 years of age. The initiative will seek to identify promising young athletes from different parts of the country and provide them with specialised training.

"We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three-fourths of events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world-class athletes," he added.

Highlighting the growing importance of semiconductor technology in the digital economy, the Prime Minister said India is working towards becoming self-reliant in the semiconductor sector and reducing its dependence on foreign supply chains.

"In today's digital world and technological landscape, we understand the immense importance of chips. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment, or transportation systems, chips are indispensable; without them, the world would come to a standstill," PM Modi said.

He said India has already made significant progress by establishing three major semiconductor manufacturing facilities, marking an important step towards building domestic production capabilities.

"India has moved towards self-reliance in this sector; three major semiconductor plants have already been established, and I have been informed that production from these facilities has already begun for export," he said.

The Prime Minister said several more semiconductor facilities are expected to become operational in the coming years, further expanding India's manufacturing capacity in the strategically important sector.

"In the coming 7-8 years, five to eight additional semiconductor plants are set to commence operations very soon," he added.

PM Modi also outlined a broader set of economic and strategic ambitions, saying India should aim to have 50 companies among the Fortune 500, an Indian bank among the world's top five and 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047. He also spoke of expanding semiconductor manufacturing, with several additional plants expected to come up in the next few years.

On nuclear energy, the Prime Minister announced that India is working towards commissioning and operationalising five new nuclear reactors over the next six to seven years, underlining the importance of nuclear power in meeting the country's future energy requirements.

"This year, India has achieved mastery in Fast Breeder Nuclear Technology, marking a crucial milestone. As a result, we have taken a major, successful leap forward on the path towards achieving self-reliance in nuclear fuel," PM Modi noted.

He also announced that the government will work to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill training to one crore youth over the next year, enabling them to acquire the capabilities required to lead the world in the field of AI.

He said India has witnessed a significant rise in entrepreneurship, with more than 2.5 lakh startups operating across the country and young entrepreneurs contributing to employment generation.

Referring to India's recent AI Summit, PM Modi announced a major initiative aimed at expanding AI skills among the country's youth.

"We recently held an AI Summit. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to make an announcement for the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," he said.

--IANS

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