Hockey World Cup: Indian women’s team holds England to a draw, stays in race to semis spot

Amstelveen, Aug 20 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team held its nerves under sustained pressure to secure a goalless draw against England in their concluding Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Thursday. The result saw them finish second in the pool and advance to the next round with five points to keep their semifinal chances alive.

The equation was straightforward before the contest: India, with four points, needed at least a draw to stay in the top two, while England, on three points, had to win. China topped the pool with seven points after beating South Africa 5-1 earlier in the day, while England and South Africa will now compete for classification places.

Progressing to the next round from Pool D, both India and China will take one point with them after their pool-stage draw and will be clubbed with the Netherlands and Australia. India will take on world No. 1 and hosts the Netherlands on Friday (Aug 21), followed by Australia.

The match produced no goals, but it was far from short of drama, particularly after the interval when England launched wave after wave of attacks. India ultimately had to withstand 28 English circle entries and defend 12 penalty corners, with goalkeepers Bichu Devi, Savita and an increasingly resolute defensive unit proving crucial in preserving the result.

India made the more assertive start despite both teams looking slightly nervous in possession. Sunelita Toppo produced an incisive run into the circle in the fourth minute to win India’s first penalty corner, but Navneet Kaur’s direct attempt struck an Indian striker in the way. Three minutes later, sustained Indian pressing earned another opportunity, with Navneet dragging her effort wide. India earned a third penalty corner in the eighth minute, but Deepika’s flick also missed the target.

England responded with their first penalty corner in the 10th minute, though India defended it comfortably. Sophie Hamilton then fired narrowly wide as the opening quarter ended 0-0, with India having created the better opportunities.

The second quarter became an end-to-end affair. Sushila Chanu produced a timely tackle to deny England, while India almost capitalised on a turnover in the 21st minute, only for Ishika to be crowded out by the goalkeeper. Salima Tete then saw her shot palmed away by the goalkeeper before England immediately countered, but to no avail.

India earned another penalty corner in the 26th minute after Lalremsiami was stick-checked, but Deepika’s dragflick was saved. England responded with two penalty corners of their own, with Bichu Devi producing an excellent save to deny Darcy Bourne. Another Bourne opportunity was blocked by an Indian stick before Tessa Howard was shown a yellow card in the 30th minute. At half-time, the teams remained locked at 0-0.

India began the third quarter with a numerical advantage because of Howard’s suspension and immediately won another penalty corner. Navneet’s effort was blocked, while a follow-up led to another PC, which was ruled out after the direct hit rose above the height of the board.

From there, England increasingly took control. Savita made a fine save from an English penalty corner in the 38th minute and then kept out another effort moments later. India were forced deeper into their defensive structure and were reduced to 10 players when Ishika Chaudhary received a green card in the 42nd minute.

England used the numerical advantage to earn successive penalty corners, but India repeatedly brought their sticks into the path of danger. Salima produced a vital block on another penalty corner just before the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was largely played in India’s half. England earned another penalty corner in the 50th minute after India’s referral failed, while a subsequent English referral resulted in another PC. Yet India’s defence refused to crack. England then removed their goalkeeper with under five minutes remaining, knowing only victory would take them through.

A critical moment came in the final minute when Bichu Devi dived sharply to her left to make a superb save and preserve India’s clean sheet. Seconds later, the final hooter confirmed the 0-0 draw.

India had earned six penalty corners and made 13 circle entries, but it was their defensive resilience that ultimately defined the contest. By surviving England’s late onslaught and keeping their composure through 12 penalty corners, India secured the point they needed to finish second in Pool D and keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

--IANS

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