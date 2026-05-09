May 09, 2026 9:23 PM हिंदी

From Berlin to Baku, rich tributes paid to Rabindranath Tagore on 165th birth anniversary

From Berlin to Baku, rich tributes paid to Rabindranath Tagore on 165th birth anniversary

Baku, May 9 (IANS) Rich tributes were paid to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 165th birth anniversary with major events organised in several countries across Asia and Europe on Saturday.

The Embassy of India in Baku commemorated the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore with students of the Azerbaijan University of Languages presenting soulful recitations of Tagore’s poems.

Several students from the Azerbaijan University of Languages presented Tagore’s poems from his world-famous work Gitanjali during Tagore Jayanti celebrations held at the Indian Embassy.

Indian Ambassador Designate to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, thanked the students of the Azerbaijan University of Languages for their participation.

“Through Tagore, the richness and philosophical depth of Indian literature gained unprecedented recognition on a global scale,” he said while highlighting that Tangore presented India’s intellectual and cultural traditions with dignity, confidence and universality at a time when much of the world viewed the East through "narrow colonial lenses".

The Indian Embassy in Mexico also celebrated the day along with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The celebrations commenced with a floral tribute led by Deepti Ganji, Charge d’Affairs, alongside officials from the Embassy of India.

The ICCR also hosted a curated photo exhibition and a special video screening, showcasing Tagore’s profound contributions to literature, art, and international humanism.

The Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany, participated in the celebrations held at Tagore Gymnasium in Berlin Marzahn.

Tagore’s historic connect finds a vibrant expression in Tagore Gymnasium’s efforts to introduce students to his timeless thoughts, music and art, the Embassy said.

It added that during the celebrations, German students did musical renditions and cultural performances which reflected the universal appeal of Tagore’s work and the power of culture to connect hearts across borders.

“With 850 plus students from diverse backgrounds, the school also continues to nurture India-Germany cultural ties through regular exchanges with Shantiniketan Academy, Kolkata," the Embassy stated through a post on X.

–IANS

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