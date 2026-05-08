May 08, 2026 11:47 PM हिंदी

From a niche club to a solid force, Freiburg celebrating historic achievement, reaching Europa League final

From a niche club to a solid force, Freiburg celebrating historic achievement, reaching Europa League final

Berlin, May 8 (IANS) Successful talent development has long been a hallmark of 2026 UEFA Europa League finalist SC Freiburg. Former club youngsters such as Swiss international Johan Manzambi, keeper Noah Atubolu, and 2014 world champion Matthias Ginter stand out in the current squad that achieved the club's biggest success, following the side's meeting with Premier League outfit Aston Villa on May 20th in Istanbul.

Despite locational disadvantages compared to leading clubs, the SC consistently developed from a so-called "niche side" into a solid force in German football.

While the new arena, built in 2021, set a milestone by increasing spectator capacity from 24,000 to 34,700, the club's leadership developed in a calm environment.

While sporting director Jochen Saier and managing director Clemens Hartenbach have worked at the club since 2001, the team successfully managed the transition from iconic coach Christian Streich (2012-2024) to Julian Schuster, who, after a playing career, took over as head coach two years ago.

Despite several setbacks, such as relegation to the second division, Freiburg maintained its path of steady development, as official Saier put it, "we kept our identity."

"We're comfortable being more ambitious than in the past while staying true to who we are, just on a more advanced level," Saier said.

While talk of dreams remains tempered, Freiburg's collective strength and flexibility seem to carry them to new heights, including the club's first European final.

According to the sports magazine Kicker, the SC has been the leading side in the German first tier for years when it comes to developing talent for the professional team.

German internationals such as Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) and Germany's number one, Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), went through Freiburg's youth academy before moving to bigger clubs after gaining first-team experience.

Freiburg turned developing and selling into a thriving business model while relying on a siege mentality.

While coach Schuster danced with the club's supporters in the stands for a long time, the former midfielder described the Europa League final as "an historic achievement that isn't changing our identity."

Roles seem defined when Freiburg faces Villa, with their coach, Unai Emery, a four-time Europa League winner (Sevilla/Villarreal).

"If you have reached a final, you want to win it no matter who you are facing," Lukas Kubler said after the defender scored twice against Braga to seal the 4-3 on aggregate.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Really happy for Finn Allen, credit to spinners for doing well, says Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash with Delhi Capitals on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Really happy for Finn Allen, credit to spinners for doing well, says Rahane

Momentum slipped after Delhi Capitals lost a cluster of wickets, admits skipper Axar Patel after their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Momentum slipped after DC lost a cluster of wickets, admits skipper Axar

From a niche club to a solid force, Freiburg celebrating historic achievement, reaching Europa League final

From a niche club to a solid force, Freiburg celebrating historic achievement, reaching Europa League final

Spinners, Finn Allen's unbeaten ton powers Kolkata Knight Riders to huge eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Spinners, Allen's unbeaten ton powers KKR to huge eight-wicket win over DC (ld)

India-Trinidad and Tobago ties reflect unique convergence of history: EAM Jaishankar (File Image)

India-Trinidad and Tobago ties reflect unique convergence of history: EAM Jaishankar

India, Switzerland review trade pact implementation to drive exports, investment

India, Switzerland review trade pact implementation to drive exports, investment

Diamond Harbour FC edge closer to title with 5-2 comeback win over Rajasthan United FC in their Star Cement Indian Football League 2025–26 Championship Phase fixture at Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Friday

IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour FC edge closer to title with 5-2 comeback win over Rajasthan United FC

Finn Allen’s unbeaten 47-ball hundred takes Kolkata Knight Riders to a clinical eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

IPL 2026: Allen’s unbeaten 47-ball hundred takes KKR to a clinical eight-wicket win over DC

China's Wang Xinyu exits from Rome after loss to Alexandra Eala in the second round of the WTA Italian Open in Rome on Friday. Photo credit: WTA

WTA Italian Open: China's Wang Xinyu exits from Rome after loss to Eala

Early goals help Odisha FC edge Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Early goals help Odisha FC edge SC Delhi