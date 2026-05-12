From 15,000 steps to one-minute planks, Mandira Bedi shares her 'non-negotiable fitness routine' at 53

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress and fitness icon Mandira Bedi seems to be inspiring her fans with her disciplined lifestyle.

The actress who is 53 years old, took to her social media account to share the fitness routine that keeps her physically and mentally strong, proving that age is just a number.

According to Mandira, there are a few habits she follows dedicatedly every day and every week that help her stay on top of her health game.

Sharing a glimpse of her workout session, Mandira wrote, “There are a few things I do every day or every week that work for me. The workout, every morning. The 15,000 steps a day. The one-minute plank daily, at any time of the day. And a massage whenever I can fit one in. It works for me.”

She further engaged with her followers by asking about their own healthy habits. “Tell me, what are your non-negotiables? What are the things that make you happy or keep you going? I’d love to know and add some more healthy habits into the mix,” she added.

The actress is known for being one of the fittest actresses in the entertainment industry, and has consistently promoted wellness, discipline, and self-care through her social media posts.

In many of her videos on social media, the actress is seen indulging in intense workout sessions, yoga, strength training, and clean eating.

For the uninitiated, Mandira rose to fame with the iconic television show Shanti and later became a household name through acting, hosting, and sports presenting.

–IANS

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