DigiHaat launches ‘Swadeshi’ marketplace to promote Made-in-Bharat products

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The government-backed e-commerce platform DigiHaat on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Swadeshi', a dedicated marketplace to promote authentic 'Made-in-Bharat' products and strengthen local production ecosystems.

The platform, which is owned by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), launched the initiative in line with the vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat through Swadeshi-driven commerce.

Moreover, Swadeshi will function as a marketplace within the DigiHaat app, enabling consumers to directly purchase products from artisans, farmer groups, self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs and Indian brands.

The platform will feature curated Bharat-made products across categories such as food grains, seed products, apparel, handicrafts, home décor, bags and other essentials.

In addition, more than 2,000 artisans and over 1,100 farmer groups from across the country are already connected to the platform, according to DigiHaat.

Rahul Vij said the initiative is intended to strengthen the country’s economic fabric by bringing Indian producers closer to consumers.

He added that every purchase made through the platform would contribute towards supporting local enterprises, reducing dependence on global supply chains and advancing the broader vision of a self-reliant India.

According to the company, Swadeshi by DigiHaat aims to emerge as a national platform built on the principle of "Bharat Se, Bharat Tak".

Earlier in April, DigiHaat announced the launch of metro ticketing services across metropolitan regions such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, marking a step forward in its push to become a unified digital commerce platform.

During the month, the platform crossed 2 million downloads and built a community of over 30,000 users across its channels.

The platform also provides services such as food delivery, e-commerce and ride-hailing through partner networks like Bharat Taxi and Namma Yatri.

DigiHaat -- a wholly-owned subsidiary operating within the ONDC ecosystem -- functions under Nirmit Bharat, a Section 8 not-for-profit entity.

--IANS

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