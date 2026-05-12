Shweta Basu Prasad’s day off from shoot: Practicing sitar all day

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has given a peek into her off day from shoot and said that she practices the Sitar as much as she can on her day off.

Shweta shared a video of herself playing the plucked stringed instrument, which was invented in the 18th century, and arrived at its present form in 19th-century India. She also shared a string of pictures of herself posing with the Sitar.

“Day off from shoot = practice Sitar all day (as much as I can),” the actress wrote as the caption.

The 35-year-old actress, who stepped into Bollywood in 2002 with the film Makdee, was feted with the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for her work in the film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, “Makdee” revolved around a young girl in northern India and her encounter with an alleged witch in an old mansion in the locality, believed by the locals to be haunted.

She was then seen in the 2005 acclaimed Iqbal, after which she started featuring in adult roles and found success with Kotha Bangaru Lokam in 2008.

The actress has also featured in films such as The Tashkent Files, Shukranu, Serious Men and India Lockdown. Shweta showcased her prowess in web series such as Criminal Justice, Jubilee, and Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper. Shweta made her directorial debut with the short film Retake in 2023.

Shweta’s most recent work includes the fourth season of “Maharani,” a political drama by Subhash Kapoor. It has Huma Qureshi portraying the title character.

The political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. The story of season 4 follows Huma, who plays Rani Bharti, expanding from Bihar state politics to a high-stakes power struggle in Delhi.

--IANS

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