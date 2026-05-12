Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Javed Akhtar spend a beautiful evening remembering Kaifi Azmi

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, on Tuesday morning, gave fans a glimpse into a deep meaningful evening as she joined close friends and family, including Dia Mirza, Javed Akhtar, remembering legendary poet Kaifi Azmi.

The intimate evening, held at a cafe in Mumbai, was filled with poetry, shayari, laughter, and heartfelt conversations.

In the video shared by Shabana Azmi on her social media account, Dia Mirza is seen passionately reciting Kaifi Azmi’s verses, while Javed Akhtar watches in awe.

Shabana Azmi, meanwhile, is seen capturing the precious moments on camera.

The evening also featured candid conversations around art, literature, and memories associated with Kaifi Azmi’s fine work.

Shabana wrote, "At #Port the #G5A cafe after a beautiful evening in remembrance of #KaifiAzmi."

Earlier on Monday, Urmila Matondkar had also shared glimpses from the same gathering, posting a carousel featuring Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Javed Akhtar, and the rest of the close-knit group.

All of them were seen enjoying an evening drenched in poetry, shayari, and meaningful conversations.

Talking about Shabana Azmi’s career, the actress made her film debut with Ankur and went on to establish herself as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers. Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances in movies like Arth, Masoom, Fire, Neerja, and many more.

Talking about the legendary Kaifi Azmi, he was touted as one of Urdu literature’s most celebrated poets, and was known for his progressive writing, revolutionary thought, and deeply moving poetry.

Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar and others are often scene hanging out with each other over coffee, literature and even intimate celebrations.

–IANS

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