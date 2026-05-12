Palak Tiwari says Shweta Tiwari has seen a very different life: We have very different stories to tell

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari recently opened up about how she and her mother Shweta Tiwari come from completely different life experiences, which ultimately shapes the kind of stories they connect with as performers.

Speaking candidly about the guidance she receives from her mother, Palak, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, revealed that despite Shweta being one of television’s most celebrated actresses, she has never interfered in her career decisions.

Talking about her mother’s influence on her choice of projects, Palak shared, “I think what made her decisions so evergreen was the fact that she was completely uninfluenced when she made them. As an actor, your gut is your most indispensable gift. And my mother, the best thing that she does for me is that she doesn’t interfere at all.”

She further added, “Never has she ever tried to influence me. In fact, my mom always asks me, ‘You like this a lot, but do you really want to do it?’ Because our journeys are very different. With whatever she has seen in life, and the phase of life she is in compared to where I am and how my upbringing has been, we both have very different stories to tell.”

Palak concluded by saying, “She understands that. She just asks me if something truly resonates with me. If it does, she tells me to do it. The only key has been that it should connect with you on some level. It should be a story that you are willing to tell.”

For the uninitiated, Shweta Tiwari, for over two decades now, continues to remain one of Indian television’s most loved stars.

Even after 26 years, the television superstar continues to be remembered for her iconic portrayal of Prerna in the iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been part of hit shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and many other successful projects.

Meanwhile, talking about Palak, she made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan in 2023. She was recently seen in the OTT drama Lukkhe, which also featured King, Raashii Khanna and others.

–IANS

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