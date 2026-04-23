April 23, 2026 11:25 PM हिंदी

Fresh strikes by Pakistan damage several houses in Afghanistan

Fresh strikes by Pakistan damage several houses in Afghanistan (File image)

Tehran, April 23 (IANS) Fresh strikes by Pakistan have damaged several homes in the Sarkano district in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported on Thursday.

Cross-border hostilities continue to escalate in eastern Afghanistan, with attacks starting around midnight and continuing into Wednesday morning. Residents reported that explosions were heard across multiple regions of the district reported Afghanistan's Khaama Press.

Areas in Asadabad were also targetted by Pakistani forces, and video footage showed at least one residential house heavily damaged, the report added.

In the past two months, tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan have intensified. Repeated exchanges of fire have been reported along the disputed border areas.

Taliban authorities blame Pakistani forces for violating Afghanistan's sovereignty.

Over recent weeks, multiple reports of artillery shelling and airstrikes targetting border districts have made Kunar a key flashpoint in the conflict, resulting in families being forced to flee their homes out of safety concerns.

Daily life has been disrupted and infrastructure damaged due to the repeated attacks, residents of the affected region say. They expressed heightened fear that if clashes continue, a broader humanitarian crisis may emerge.

On April 13, Pakistan forces conducted rocket strikes in the Shali Dara area of Khas Kunar district of Afghanistan, Khaama reported.

According to an ICRS Press release, severe food shortages are being faced by 136,000 people representing 17,000 households in Nooristan province, due to border clashes for weeks between Taliban forces and Pakistan.

Earlier on April 2, Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy Qari Mohammd Hanif said that more than 27,000 Afghan families across nine provinces have been displaced due to attacks carried out by Pakistan’s military.

He said that the use of heavy weaponry in residential areas has caused civilian casualties and the displacement of hundreds of families. He termed these actions a serious humanitarian violation and against Islamic principles.

–IANS

ksk/as

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