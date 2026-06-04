ICC congratulates Rod Tucker on umpiring in landmark 100th Test at Lord’s

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated Australian umpire Rod Tucker for officiating in his 100th Test match, a milestone he reached when he took the field at Lord’s for the opening game of the World Test Championship series between England and New Zealand.

Tucker is now the fourth umpire in cricket’s history to stand in 100 Tests after Aleem Dar (145), Steve Bucknor (128), and Rudi Koertzen (108). He was presented with a crystal trophy by former ICC Test umpire Ian Gould to commemorate the huge achievement.

“Cricket has always been my passion, and I feel privileged to have had such a lengthy career as an international umpire. Standing in my 100th Test is a dream come true, and I look back on this journey with deep fondness and gratitude.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the ICC and Cricket Australia for their unwavering support over the years. I am also grateful to the Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association of New South Wales for their encouragement during my early career.

“A special thanks to my colleagues on the elite panel and my family for their continuous support. I couldn’t have reached this milestone without them. I look forward to continuing this rewarding journey in the years ahead with enthusiasm," said Tucker in an ICC statement on Thursday.

Tucker was named to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2010 and officiated in his first Test at Hamilton between New Zealand and Bangladesh. He had earlier joined the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2008 and stood in his first ODI and T20I in the following year.

He became the 13th umpire to umpire in 50 Tests in 2017, in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands, Cape Town. He has officiated in multiple ICC global tournaments, including the Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023, the Men’s Champions Trophy in 2013 (including the final between India and England), 2017, and 2025.

Tucker has also been the umpire in nine editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup from 2009 to 2026, including the final in 2016 between the West Indies and England in Kolkata. “Rod is a very respected umpire whose consistency and professionalism have earned him the respect of peers, players, and fans around the world.

“One to always perform well and capable of ensuring smooth conduct of games under pressure, he has been amongst the best of his era. This 100-Test milestone really shows how much trust cricket administrators have had in him over the years, and his experience has been invaluable.

“He is a source of inspiration for other umpires around the world, and one others reach out to for guidance. On behalf of the ICC, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rod on this incredible achievement and thank him for his exceptional dedication to the game," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Before turning to umpiring, Tucker was a seam‑bowling all‑rounder for New South Wales and Tasmania, scoring 5,076 runs as a left-handed batter and taking 123 wickets in 103 first‑class matches between 1986 and 1999.

--IANS

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