Eijaz Khan opens up on playing a father comes with emotional depth in his upcoming show

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming television show ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’, has shared insights into his character.

The actor said that his character of a father comes with a lot of emotional depth. The show also stars Aastha Sharma, Mishkat Varma, Eijaz Khan and Mansi Salvi promises to take viewers on an emotional journey filled with warmth, relationships, and human connection.

The makers of the show recently released its first promo. At the heart of the story is Leela, a young woman who seemingly has everything: wealth, status, and luxury, yet deeply yearns for the one thing she craves the most: her father’s love and acceptance. Despite belonging to an affluent family, Leela often feels emotionally lonely and incomplete.

Amid this emotional void, she finds comfort, understanding, and unwavering support in Ram, her father’s trusted PA, who slowly becomes her confidant and strongest pillar of support.

Talking about the show, Eijaz Khan said, “Being a part of ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’ has been a very interesting experience for me because both the show and my character are quite different from what audiences have seen me do before. Playing such a strong and layered father’s character comes with a lot of emotional depth, and I’ve truly been enjoying exploring those nuances while shooting for the show. It’s a beautiful story with strong emotions at its core, and I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing it”.

Unlike Leela, Ram comes from a close-knit and loving family where relationships are valued above everything else. While the two belong to completely different worlds, destiny repeatedly brings them together, creating a beautiful bond rooted in trust, care, and emotional healing. As their journey unfolds, Dilon Ki Ram Leela beautifully explores how love, compassion, and meaningful relationships can change lives in the most unexpected ways.

Aastha Sharma, who essays the lead titular role of Leela, said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’. Leela is such an emotionally layered and interesting character, and I have genuinely been enjoying bringing her journey to life on screen. There’s so much innocence, strength and emotion in her story, which makes her very special to play. I’m really excited to see how audiences react to the show and connect with Leela’s emotional journey”.

Mishkat Varma, who essays the role of Ram, said, “I’m very happy to be a part of ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’. The story is extremely emotional and heart-touching, and I truly feel audiences are going to connect with it deeply. Shooting for the show has been a wonderful experience so far, and I’ve been thoroughly enjoying playing Ram and exploring his world and relationships”.

Produced by Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment, the show will soon premiere only on Zee TV.

--IANS

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