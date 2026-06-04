Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' director trashes reports claiming film's shoot had been stopped due to confusion in script

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Trashing online news reports that claimed that shooting for the film had been stopped due to a confusion in the script, Tharun Moorthy, the director of actor Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Athimanoharam', on Thursday urged people not to post or spread unverified information for personal likes, views, or reach.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to put out the clarification, Tharun Moorthy wrote, " Dear friends, I am receiving many messages and calls regarding online news claiming that our shoot has been stopped due to confusion in the script. This is completely false."

He went on to clarify,"We have been shooting here in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days. Yes, the rain and weather conditions have affected some of our plans, but our team is working hard to overcome every challenge and continue filming with great enthusiasm and positivity."

The director then went on to make an appeal to the general public. He wrote, "I kindly request everyone not to post or spread unverified information for personal likes, views, or reach. Such misinformation can create unnecessary confusion among the audience and affect the efforts of the entire team. Thank you for your understanding and support."

For the unaware, the film, which was initially being referred to as #L366, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine plays the female lead in this film in which Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director has joined hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

Recently, Tharun Moorthy had thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Athimanoharam' for their wholehearted support to his film.

Taking to his Instagram page, he had said, "(The) Producer and Director are often called the father and mother of a film. But no child grows on love alone; it takes an entire ecosystem to nurture it into something meaningful and beautiful for the world."

He went on to say, "For us, that ecosystem is everything. We didn’t just make a film. We held it close, cared for it, and loved it like our own. And in that journey, it was our team who became its heartbeat. Every member of the crew poured a piece of themselves into it , their passion, their sleepless nights, their unwavering belief."

"Together, we became more than a crew. We became a living, breathing force -- one vision, one rhythm, one shared soul. That energy didn’t just surround us, it consumed us… made us think cinema, breathe cinema, and live it in every moment. This film carries all of us within it," he explained.

"To our incredible crew -- this isn’t just a thank you, it’s a piece of our heart. These 55 days weren’t just work, they were a journey we’ll carry forever. And somehow, this feels like just the beginning. The days ahead… they hold something even more beautiful," he signed off.

It may be recalled that the director had, in February this year, confirmed that the first schedule of his eagerly awaited film had been completed. The director also used the occasion to point out that he had completed five years in the film industry on February 12.

--IANS

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