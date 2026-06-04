Jitin Prasada highlights India’s growth, resilience amid global uncertainties at GBRC

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) MoS Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Thursday inaugurated the Global Business Research Conference (GBRC) 2026 at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a Deemed-to-be University under his ministry.

The conference drew eminent academicians, policymakers, management educators, researchers and industry experts from India and abroad to deliberate on emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the global business environment.

The conference features a series of Directors' Conclaves focusing on internationalisation strategies for business schools, the use of artificial intelligence in management education, pedagogy in an evolving geopolitical landscape, and the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education.

The event attracted research contributions across key disciplines, including finance, marketing, general management and strategy, global trade and business competitiveness, operations and supply chain management, information technology and analytics, and public policy and governance.

GBRC also provided a platform for doctoral scholars to engage with senior academics and domain experts through a dedicated Doctoral Colloquium aimed at strengthening research quality and promoting scholarly collaboration.

Through multiple technical sessions, researchers presented evidence-based insights and policy-relevant findings addressing contemporary business challenges, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

India's progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and global trade partnerships, reflects its growing role in the international economy, Minister Jitin Prasada said.

The minister noted that despite prevailing global uncertainties, India continues to remain one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has adopted a long-term vision focused on strengthening trade, manufacturing, innovation and technological capabilities, he added.

IIFT has made significant contributions through research-driven insights, and shaped future business leaders to support India's integration with global markets, the minister noted.

The minister expressed confidence that the deliberations at GBRC 2026 would generate valuable insights and recommendations that could contribute to policymaking and India's economic growth.

Vice-Chancellor, IIFT, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi said that the institute has expanded its research footprint and international collaborations while strengthening its position as a centre of excellence in international business education and policy research.

—IANS

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