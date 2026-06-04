Namrata Shirodkar drops throwback picture of her 'heart' Sitara & Gautam

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's better half and former actress Namrata Shirodkar treated her Insta family with an adorable throwback picture of her two kids- son Gautam and daughter Sitara on Thursday.

The old still had both Gautam and Sitara posing with their hands up in the air, accompanied by goofy expressions on their faces.

Showering her little ones with love, Namrata wrote on the photo-sharing app, "My heart in one frame…(red heart emoji) #Throwback #tbt (sic)."

For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met back in 2000 while filming for their movie "Vamsi". Back then, Mahesh Babu was an emerging actor in the Telugu film industry, whereas Namrata had already made a name for herself after winning the Miss India Universe.

Mahesh Babu's family was reportedly not too thrilled about their relationship initially; however, he was finally able to convince his family of their marriage with the help of his sister.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata finally tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in a traditional ceremony in the presence of close family and friends.

They welcomed their firstborn, son Gautam, in 2006 and embraced parenthood for the second time in 2012, as they were blessed with their daughter Sitara.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is working on filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited globe-trotting action adventure "Varanasi". The project gains significance as the drama marks his primary on-screen collaboration with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Besides these two, the action entertainer will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role.

Written by V. Vijayendra Prasad in collaboration with S. S. Kanchi and produced by K. L. Narayana and S. S. Karthikeya under the banners of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, "Varanasi" is believed to share the tale of Rudhra (Played by Mahesh Babu) as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative of the drama is also reported to be spread across several timelines.

--IANS

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