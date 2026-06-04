Manoj Bajpayee explains why Gen Z should watch his upcoming biopic

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The 3-time National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared why the younger generation should watch his upcoming film ‘Governor’.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared that the Gen Z should know that today, the money in their pockets is because of a series of financial decisions and actions in the lead up to the New Economic Policy and what followed after.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period.

Manoj told IANS, “They should know that there was a time when there were no soft drinks. There was no mall. So, we are talking about that time. In 1992, the first cricket match was telecast. So, we are talking about that time. So, this is going to be quite an education (for the younger generation)”.

The actor also spoke about his preparation not just for his role but also with the interview with IANS as he pulled out a file with a glossary of macro-economics and flowcharts.

The actor proudly flaunted his research work in front of IANS, as he said, “I have prepared so much for this interview because, It's been so long since I worked on the film”.

“There is so much information, crucial information or basic information that has been left out. So, this is what I wanted to bring out. Basically, what is the balance of pay? So, things like this. Since I am not a big student of economics, it becomes very important and crucial for me that whatever I say has to be valid and perfect”, he added.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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