October 22, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

French Stewart backs Anna Faris, takes a dig at Chuck Lorre over his ‘Mom’ memoir

French Stewart backs Anna Faris, takes a dig at Chuck Lorre over his ‘Mom’ memoir

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor French Stewart, who starred alongside Anna Faris in the sitcom ‘Mom’, has expressed disappointment over Chuck Lorre’s comment on the actress in his new book, praising Faris as a hardworking, kind and dedicated co-star who was the “spine” of the show.

Stewart took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Faris and wrote in the caption: “Anna Faris is one of my all time favorite costars. Funny. Kind. Prepared. Delivered on show night. The vast majority of my eight years on Mom was spent working with Anna. She was Mom. The spine of the show. And a legit good person.”

He expressed his disspoinetment over the comment made by Lorre.

“I was disheartened to see Chuck Lorre throw her under the television bus in his new book. I’ll say this. Whenever I saw Anna- I saw a woman working hard to make a good show. Whenever I saw Chuck - I saw a man trying hard not to turn into a werewolf. That was my experience. I wouldn’t trade a day working with her.#annafaris #chucklorre #mom #cbs.”

Mom is an American television sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker that aired for eight seasons. Set in Napa, California, it follows dysfunctional mother/daughter duo Bonnie and Christy Plunkett, who, after having been estranged for years while both struggled with addiction, attempt to pull their lives together by trying to stay sober.

It also stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, Sadie Calvano, Blake Garrett Rosenthal, Matt Jones, French Stewart and Kristen Johnston in supporting roles.

Talking about Faris, she rose to prominence for her comedic roles, particularly the lead part of Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie films.

On October 16, she addressed the comments, stating that the claims were “painful” and “unexpected”. The actress went on to also share a personal milestone about her sobriety.

--IANS

dc/

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