Freida Pinto and Siddharth starrer ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ trailer offers a glimpse into family, love and belonging

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming family drama series ‘Unaccustomed Earth’, starring Freida Pinto and Siddharth have unveiled its official trailer on social media.

The series, produced by John Wells Productions, is set to premiere on December 17. Inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s internationally acclaimed 2008 short story collection of the same name, ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ brings together characters and stories that originally appeared in separate narratives, weaving them into a continuous story.

The series explores themes of love, desire, family, and belonging, bringing different characters and their experiences together in an interconnected narrative. Lahiri, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, stated, “Charting its own course through my stories, this series deftly layers themes of loyalty and betrayal, truth-telling, and lies. Exceptional acting and a compelling plot will speak to anyone who has ever had to navigate questions of belonging and loss.”

The upcoming drama promises to explore the complexities of relationships and family bonds through its interconnected stories. The series is based on Lahiri’s collection, which was published in 2008 and received international recognition for its portrayal of the lives and relationships of Bengali-American families.

The eight-episode series is created and written by Madhuri Shekar, known for her work on ‘3 Body Problem’ and ‘The Nevers.' The show features an ensemble cast comprising Freida Pinto, Siddarth, Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig.

The series is executive produced by Shekar, John Wells, Ritesh Batra, Jhumpa Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas. Filmmaker Ritesh Batra will also direct and executive produce the first two episodes (101 and 102). The show is produced by Warner Bros.

‘Unaccustomed Earth’ is a family drama set in a close-knit Indian-American community, exploring themes of love, longing, loss and belonging. Inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short story collection of the same name, the series follows the lives of multi-generational families in Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, highlighting their relationships, emotions and cultural experiences.

--IANS

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