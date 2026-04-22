April 22, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Francis Ford Coppola on ‘The Outsiders’ casting: Was interesting because each of them was watching their competition

Francis Ford Coppola on ‘The Outsiders’ casting: Was interesting because each of them was watching their competition

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola reminisced about the unique casting process of his 1983 American coming-of-age crime drama film “The Outsiders”. He shared that having the actors audition together was interesting as they watched their competition.

Coppola shared a monochrome video featuring the audition for the film, which was based on the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton. A librarian named Jo Ellen Misakian in California, and her students, were responsible for inspiring Coppola to make the film.

In the caption section on Instagram, Coppola wrote: “About 43 years ago we cast “The Outsiders” in a unique way. We had all the actors together on a soundstage and would alternate different actors reading for different roles.”

He added: “It was interesting because each of them was watching their competition, so while it could’ve been a volatile situation, it turned into a very positive one. A natural respect and sense of collegiality emerged among them. The result worked beautifully and reminded me of my days as a camp counselor.”

Talking about the film, it stars C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe , Diane Lane, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, and Leif Garrett.

As per the synopsis, the film follows a teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers Ponyboy and Johnny get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Social member, the boys are forced to go into hiding.

Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.

“The Outsiders” has earned a cult following over the years and has even got a 1990 sequel television series and a successful 2023 stage musical.

--IANS

dc/

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