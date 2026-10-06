France roar back to beat Belgium 4-1, sit atop in Nations League Group A1

Paris, Oct 6 (IANS) Zinedine Zidane's France concluded their marathon international break with a stunning comeback 4-1 victory against Belgium at the Stade de France to sit atop their Nations League group.

France scored four goals in 14 second-half minutes as they came from behind to stun Belgium. Dodi Lukebakio had given the visitors the lead when he slotted home in the first period.

Zidane utilised his star-studded bench after the break and saw his side click into top gear as Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki turned the tide with a quickfire double. Michael Olise then added two more late on as France maintained their unbeaten record in Group A1.

Alone in midfield in his own half on the 35th minute, Romeo Lavia found Dodi Lukebakio with a through ball. The French defence were caught off guard, and the Belgian winger went one-on-one with Guillaume Restes, who won by sending the ball into the top right corner of the French goalkeeper's net.

In the 77th minute, Lucas Da Cunha found Doue in the center. The Parisian turned, shifted onto his left foot and found the side netting with a low, angled shot despite a forest of Belgian legs in front of him to equalise 1-1.

Michael Olise then cuts inside past Joaquin Seys, entered the penalty area, and crossed low back for Rayan Cherki, who finishes with his left foot. The Belgian goalkeeper got a touch but can't prevent the ball from going in the goal post as France took 2-1 lead.

Olise then electrified the Stade de France by scoring a quickfire brace (88th minute and 90+1 minute) from two assists by Doue.

In fourteen minutes, the trio of substitutes had Belgium reeling, having lost both legs of the tie (1-0). And so, Les Bleus, unbeaten as they kick off the Zinédine Zidane era (3 wins, 1 draw).

The next matches for the French team are in November, with two games on the schedule: a trip to Milan against Italy on November 12, before hosting Turkey on November 15 in Bordeaux.

--IANS

bc/