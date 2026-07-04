France must avoid falling into 'tenacious' Paraguay's trap: Pires

Philadelphia, July 4 (IANS) As France prepare to face Paraguay in the round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, former French midfielder and winger Robert Pires suggested that France must avoid falling into the trap set by "tenacious and aggressive" Paraguay, who are coming off their stunning elimination of four-time champions Germany.

France and Paraguay are set to meet once again, this time in North America, 28 years after their iconic round-of-16 encounter at the 1998 FIFA World Cup France, where Les Bleus were frustrated for long spells by a superbly organised Paraguay side before Laurent Blanc’s extra-time strike, France’s first ever golden goal, finally sent them into the quarterfinals.

"It will be a similar tactical set-up to 1998. Didier Deschamps is well aware of that, and so are his players. Los Guaranies will sit very deep and park the bus – they’re a tenacious, aggressive team. They will try to frustrate France and wind them up, so Les Bleus will have to keep their cool.

"That’s why, in matches like this, the hardest thing is always finding that first goal. If it comes early, great. But if the game drags on, frustration can start to creep in. France must avoid falling into the trap Paraguay will set for them at all costs," Pires told FIFA.

After their colossal upset of four-time champions Germany in the Round of 32, Paraguay will look to eliminate another past winner in France, but Pires is confident that his former team will get past Paraguay.

Les Blues are no longer just among the favourites for the competition; they have become the overwhelming favourites. Since the start of the tournament, they scored thirteen goals while conceding two. Superstar Kylian Mbappe already has six goals, fellow dangerman Ousmane Dembele checks in with four, while playmaker Michael Olise has amassed five assists.

"Given the players at our disposal, there is always someone capable of making the difference. We have some outstanding, unpredictable players, with four or five capable of scoring goals. That is a formidable weapon. I know it will be difficult, but if we approach it professionally and stay focused, we will get past Paraguay," he added.

France has faced Paraguay five times and are undefeated against then with a record of 3 wins and two draws. The two teams will face each other for the third time in the final phase of the World Cup, after 1958 (France-Paraguay 7-3) and 1998 (France-Paraguay 1-0).

--IANS

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