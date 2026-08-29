Fourth flight with rescue equipment departs to flood-hit Nepal

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said that a 4th flight from India with an additional 11 tonnes of assistance has been dispatched to Nepal in a C-130 aircraft, as the Himalayan Nation was hit with devastating floods on Wednesday.

“The 4th flight from India with 11 tonnes of assistance is now airborne. The C-130 aircraft is carrying: A Tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations. A team of forensic experts for DNA analysis along with Forensic equipment. Relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

He noted that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have reached Nepal, and Equipment for installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon.

According to him, technical teams for their installation are expected to reach shortly. So far, a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and technical equipment have been airlifted to Kathmandu.

“Our support to the relief and rescue efforts of Nepal continues,” he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Wednesday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Hercules airlifted 10 tonnes of emergency relief material such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

On Thursday, an IAF C-17 Globemaster airlifted 37.5 tonnes of relief items, including 28.5 tonnes of tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, gensets; 8 tonnes of medicines; and 1 tonne of food items.

Subsequently, on Friday, a C-130J Hercules airlifted a 5-member Indian Army tunnel rescue recce team and a 6-member medical team, and another 10 tonnes of material including portable gensets, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets, and medicines. The technical team for tunnel rescue started working today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area.

“Further targeted assistance, as per the requirements of Nepal, is being mobilised. This includes Bailey bridges and associated technical teams for restoring connectivity and helping in relief efforts. One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed in the affected parts,” the MEA stated.

--IANS

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