Formula E targets bigger stage with record 21-race calendar

Shanghai, July 3 (IANS) Formula E's largest calendar to date is driven by a desire to showcase the full potential of its new Gen4 cars, with series co-founder Alberto Longo insisting the championship remains committed to racing in city centres despite a growing number of permanent circuits.

The 2026-27 season will feature a record 21 races across 13 venues, with the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Britain's Brands Hatch, and Zandvoort in the Netherlands all joining the schedule, alongside the introduction of the new "E-Prix Unleashed" sprint format during double-header weekends.

Longo said having a second event in the United States was a key objective, with Austin emerging from several candidates because of its suitability for the new generation of cars, reports Xinhua.

"Being for a second time in the U.S. was such a key priority, top priority for Formula E," Longo told Xinhua before the Shanghai E-Prix. "We had three or four different tracks that we would have loved to be on, and I had talks with all of them. But in the end, we thought COTA would showcase the best performance out of our cars, and that was absolutely key for us."

A similar process led to the inclusion of Zandvoort, which is set to drop off the Formula 1 calendar after 2026. "We went and talked to many different permanent tracks, and Zandvoort won. They have had excellent races in F1 for many years. We have [Dutch driver] Nyck de Vries [in Formula E], who is a local hero. Our partner Liberty Global has a big presence in Amsterdam, so it was a good market."

Brands Hatch will replace London's ExCeL Circuit as Formula E's British home, a move Longo attributed to the increased size and performance of the Gen4 machinery. "Unfortunately, we were not able to continue at ExCeL. The track was too tight for the Gen4 cars, and it wouldn't allow us to showcase the real performance of those cars," he said.

Longo added that organisers intend to adapt the historic Kent circuit rather than simply use its existing layout.

"We're optimising it. Let's put it this way," he said. "We're data-driven people. If the simulations we do tell us that a corner has to go a little bit like this or like that to better showcase our technology or our cars, we do it."

STREET RACING REMAINS SERIES ETHOS

The addition of more permanent venues has prompted questions over whether Formula E is moving away from the street circuit identity on which it was founded in 2014, reports Xinhua.

Longo dismissed that suggestion. "Zero change," he said. "Our DNA is to be racing in the heart of the biggest cities of the world. That's what we are."

Longo added that market selection comes first, with permanent circuits used when suitable street layouts are unavailable or unable to display the capabilities of the latest cars. "Once we decide on the markets that we want to be racing at, then we look for tracks in the city centre, street tracks. If we don't find them, we go to a permanent track. If we find [a street track], but it will not showcase the best of the cars, we will go to a permanent track as well."

Longo said fan entertainment remains the overriding priority.

"We cannot forget that the most important thing for us is our fans, and showcasing the technology of these cars, the speed of these cars, and the show, the spectacle they are creating. This is absolutely paramount for us.

"We don't want to become a boring championship. We will still be the most fun championship in the world to watch."

DRIVERS BACK BALANCE IN NEW CALENDAR

Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans welcomed the expanded calendar, although the New Zealander admitted he still prefers street circuits. "The calendar looks great," Evans said. "I actually prefer more street tracks; I just love the challenge of a street track. But I think as the cars are getting faster, with Gen4, you need a good balance on the calendar between permanent facilities and street tracks."

DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne shared a similar view, saying the larger and more powerful Gen4 cars will inevitably require more space.

"I prefer the street tracks, but the problem is the Formula E street tracks are too small for the new cars," the two-time champion said. "If we have more big tracks like Monaco, Singapore, and Baku in F1, it would be nice. But with smaller ones, I feel it's going to be too tight."

Vergne nevertheless described the changes as evidence of Formula E's continued growth. "I love the car. The calendar looks great as well. More races, new venues, nice ones," he said. "It's all very positive. It really shows that FE is going in a different league, especially with the car. So I'm happy with that."

--IANS

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