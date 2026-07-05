Formula 1: Leclerc triumphs at Silverstone as Antonelli's charge unravels and Verstappen crashes out

Northamptonshire, July 5 (IANS) Charles Leclerc claimed a dramatic victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, overcoming late-race chaos at Silverstone as Kimi Antonelli saw a potential win slip away because of a car issue and Max Verstappen crashed out to trigger a late Safety Car.

Leclerc made a fast start from the grid. The Ferrari driver, along with teammate Lewis Hamilton, both passed Antonelli in the opening laps. The Monegasque found a comfortable rhythm at the front, giving up the lead only when he went into the pits for his scheduled stop.

This briefly gave the lead to Antonelli, who extended his opening stint until Lap 36 before making his pit stop. The young Mercedes driver emerged eager to catch Leclerc, but his progress halted on Lap 41 due to a mechanical problem that the team later identified as a suspected failure of the left-front wheel shield.

Antonelli had to make two more pit stops and rejoined the race well down the order. His tough afternoon worsened with a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, effectively ending any chance of a podium finish.

The race took another dramatic turn on Lap 48 when Verstappen spun into the gravel trap, bringing out the Safety Car. With no time left for racing to resume, the field finished behind the Safety Car, allowing Leclerc to cruise to his ninth Formula One victory.

George Russell took advantage of the late neutralization by staying out while several rivals pitted, moving the Mercedes driver up to second place. Hamilton secured third place for Ferrari, though the seven-time world champion faces a post-race investigation for a possible yellow-flag violation.

Home favourite Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren, while Isack Hadjar took fifth for Red Bull. The Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Gabriel Bortoleto earned valuable points for Audi in eighth. Alpine drivers Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Oscar Piastri, whose race fell apart after an opening-lap pit stop for damage, leaving him in 11th. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished 12th for Williams after a promising start, followed by Haas drivers Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon in 13th and 14th.

Sergio Pérez took 15th for Cadillac, while Antonelli was ultimately classified 16th after his time penalty. Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas finished ahead of Aston Martin teammates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Three drivers did not finish the race. Verstappen retired after his crash, Alexander Albon pulled out after continuing following early contact with Bearman, and Audi's Nico Hülkenberg stopped due to a mechanical issue.

--IANS

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