Trinamool MLA Rathin Ghosh appears before ED in municipal recruitment corruption case

Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Former state minister and current Trinamool Congress MLA, Rathin Ghosh, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Salt Lake on Monday morning in connection with the municipal recruitment corruption case.

Just before he reached the CGO complex, the state Cabinet was expanded at Lok Bhavan.

Before entering the ED office, Rathin conveyed his greetings to the newly sworn-in ministers of the BJP government. At the same time, regarding the public's anger against the Trinamool, he said that a lot could have been done if they had understood where the shortcomings were.

The Trinamool has visibly collapsed in this year's state Assembly elections. The number of seats has come down to 80.

Recently, the anger of the general public has also been seen around the Trinamool leaders. The second-highest leader of the Trinamool, Abhishek Banerjee, was attacked in Sonarpur.

On Sunday, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee was also attacked.

Rathin was asked on Monday why the common people were so angry and where the shortcomings were. In response, he said, "If we had understood that, a lot could have been done. But people didn't want it (TMC government) so... it didn't happen for various reasons." Although he did not want to explain in detail about this.

It is worth noting that party leader Mamata Banerjee had called a meeting with Trinamool MLAs in her Kalighat residence on Sunday. As many as 60 MLAs did not attend the meeting at Mamata's house. As a result, the meeting had to be cancelled.

In this regard, Rathin said, "I am unwell. That is why I could not go." However, Rathin claimed that the overall situation of the party is fine.

The Trinamool MLA from Madhyamgram also congratulated those who took oath as new ministers of the state on Monday. He is also optimistic about getting cooperation from the new ministers in various tasks as MLAs.

Earlier, on May 15, Rathin went to the CGO Complex on the ED's summons. After that, he was summoned on May 25 in connection with the investigation into the case. However, he did not appear that day. After that, the MLA was summoned again on Monday. While entering the ED office, he said, "I came because I was called. I brought the documents that they had asked for."

Rathin was summoned for questioning several times before the elections in connection with the municipal recruitment corruption case. However, he did not appear at that time, citing his busy schedule for election work.

--IANS

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