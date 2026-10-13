Former Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal joins Getafe on free transfer

Madrid, October 13 (IANS) Former Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has joined Getafe on a free transfer, signing a contract with the La Liga club until June 30, 2027.

The 34-year-old right-back begins a new chapter in his career after ending a 13-year association with Real Madrid in June. He made 451 appearances for the Spanish giants, establishing himself as one of the club’s most experienced defenders during a highly successful period.

Getafe announced the signing on Tuesday, welcoming Carvajal to the club and expressing confidence that his experience and leadership would strengthen the squad.

“Getafe CF has reached an agreement with Dani Carvajal, linking him to the Azulon club until June 30, 2027,” the club said in a statement.

Carvajal has earned 51 caps for the Spanish national team and boasts an impressive collection of 29 titles won with Real Madrid’s first team and Spain. His achievements include six UEFA Champions League titles with the Madrid-based club and the European Championship with Spain in 2024.

Getafe president Angel Torres confirmed that the defender would be officially presented on Friday. He said the negotiations had progressed smoothly and revealed that Carvajal had completed his medical examination several days earlier.

“Carvajal’s signing hasn’t been complicated. "We have done it, and we will present him on Friday,” Torres said, as quoted by Xinhua.

Carvajal was eligible to join Getafe outside the transfer window because he was a free agent following his departure from Real Madrid. However, the club still had to meet La Liga’s financial regulations to complete the agreement.

Despite completing the move, Carvajal is not expected to make an immediate debut as he works towards regaining full match fitness. His return to competitive action will depend on his physical condition and discussions with head coach Jose Bordalas.

“He says he is in good shape, but he will have to speak to coach Jose Bordalas and respect the time frame,” Torres said.

--IANS

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