Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Ulaanbaatar, Oct 14 (IANS) Former Mongolian President Nambaryn Enkhbayar on Wednesday met with MP Kumari Selja, who is leading an Indian women parliamentary delegation at the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum in Ulaanbaatar, with discussions covering various issues of mutual interest.

Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, was also present during the discussions.

“On 14 Oct 2026, HE Mr Enkhbayar, former (third) President of Mongolia, met with Hon’ble MP Kumari Selja, leader of the Women Parliamentary Delegation of India participating in the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum in Ulaanbaatar, and discussed various issues of mutual interest. HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, was present,” the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar posted on X.

Furthermore, Mongolian lawmaker O. Soronzonbold, a member of the Mongolia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament of Mongolia, hosted a dinner in honour of the Indian Women Parliamentary Delegation comprising MPs Kumari Selja, Anita Chouhan and Maya Naroliya.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Indian mission said: “HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, and Senior Officials of Government of Mongolia were present at the dinner. During the dinner, both sides discussed various issues of mutual cooperation.”

On Tuesday, the women parliamentary delegation met the Mongolian Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg and congratulated her on the successful organisation of the forum.

The delegation, comprising MPs Kumari Selja, Anita Chouhan and Maya Naroliya, along with India’s Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, greeted Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg, who hosted a lunch at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“On 13 Oct 2026, the Women Parliamentary Delegation of India (comprising Hon. MP Kumari Selja, Hon MP Smt Anita Chouhan and Hon MP Smt Maya Naroliya) visiting Mongolia to participate in the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum and HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia greeted the host of the lunch HE Ms B Battsetseg, Foreign Minister of Mongolia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and conveyed congratulations on the successful organisation of the Forum,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

“Hon’ble Minister thanked the delegation for participating in the event,” it added.

On Monday, MP Selja, who leads the delegation, delivered India’s statement at the Opening Session of the forum, organised by the Parliament of Mongolia at the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar.

The three-member delegation arrived at Ulaanbaatar’s Chinggis Khan Airport on Sunday to attend the forum, held from October 12 to 13, and was welcomed by the Embassy’s Second Secretary and Head of Chancery, Sukhbir.

--IANS

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