Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan registers marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan registered his marriage with Sophie Shine, with whom he tied the knot in February 2026, at the registrar's office in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Dhawan, who hails from Delhi, completed the formalities at the marriage registrar’s office along with his wife, Sophie Shine, signing the marriage documents in the presence of family members and a priest, according to news reports on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Dhawan had tied the knot with Sophie in an intimate ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026. The couple, who met in Dubai and dated for over a year, made their relationship public in 2025.

Sophie, an Irish professional product consultant, currently leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. The couple had earlier got engaged on January 12 this year.

This is Dhawan's second marriage. He was earlier married to Melbourne-based Aesha Mukerji in 2012. Dhawan was granted a divorce on October 5, 2023, on grounds of "mental cruelty" by his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, with whom he has a son named Zoravar.

The 46-year-old left-handed batter played for India in all three formats between 2010 and 2022, making his Test debut against Australia on March 14, 2013. He scored 2,315 in 34 Tests at an average of 40.61, scoring seven hundreds and five fifties. He had a top score of 190.

In the 50-over format, Dhawan scored 6.793 runs in 167 matches at an average of 44.11, scoring 11 centuries and 39 fifties. He has represented the country in 68 T20Is, and he has scored 1759 runs at 27.92 with a top score of 92.

He also had a successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2024, playing for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. He had represented Delhi at the domestic level from 2004 to 2024.

--IANS

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