July 02, 2026 7:12 AM हिंदी

Former bureaucrats recall PM Modi's role in Digital India journey

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the National Assembly of Seychelles in Victoria on Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Eleven years ago, Digital India was merely a concept. Today, it stands as one of the most transformative initiatives in independent India, reshaping governance, economy, and daily life for millions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal vision and relentless drive turned this idea into a national mission that has bridged the digital divide and empowered citizens like never before.

Two former bureaucrats shared their experiences on the X handle of Modi Story about how "Digital India" came to reality.

Soon after assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi entrusted senior bureaucrat Tapan Ray with steering the Digital India and e-Governance agenda.

His ambition was vast: building robust digital infrastructure, extending broadband connectivity to every village, boosting electronics manufacturing, and ensuring technology benefits reached the last mile.

Ray recalled the Prime Minister's deep personal involvement, noting that PM Modi himself finalised the iconic Digital India logo, reflecting his hands-on approach from the outset.

The formal launch took place on July 1, 2015.

Another former bureaucrat, RS Sharma, who was closely involved in the preparations, remembered briefing the Prime Minister on key components such as DigiLocker, online hospital registrations, and digital KYC (know your customer) processes.

At one point, PM Modi posed a straightforward yet profound question: "How will you explain DigiLocker to an ordinary citizen?"

When officials struggled with technical jargon, the Prime Minister stepped in with a simple, relatable analogy.

He described a job applicant rushing to an interview, fumbling through physical certificates.

"If all documents are safely stored in a DigiLocker on the phone," PM Modi explained, "they can be accessed and shared instantly whenever needed."

This ability to simplify complex technological concepts into everyday language that common citizens use today highlights PM Modi's unique strength.

He not only grasped advanced digital tools but also ensured they were designed with the commoners in mind.

Over the past decade, Digital India has delivered remarkable outcomes.

Villages once cut off from the world now enjoy broadband access.

Revolutionary platforms like UPI have transformed payments, while Direct Benefit Transfer has plugged leakages in welfare schemes.

India has built one of the world's most advanced digital public infrastructures, enabling seamless services in areas ranging from banking and healthcare to education and governance.

What began as a bold vision in 2014 has today become an integral part of Indian life, fostering transparency, efficiency, and inclusion.

As the nation marks another milestone in its digital journey, the story of Digital India remains a powerful testament to visionary leadership that prioritises people-centric innovation.

--IANS

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