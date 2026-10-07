Former Barcelona winger Pedro retires from football at 39

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Barcelona and Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that saw him win the FIFA World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Champions League.

Pedro had been without a club since leaving Italian side Lazio at the end of last season. The former Spain international confirmed his decision on social media, saying he felt it was the right time to begin a new chapter in his life.

“I feel that now is the moment,” Pedro wrote alongside a video featuring some of the best moments of his career. “It’s the moment to take a step forward and start a new chapter in my life. I leave the game proud of fulfilling my dreams and of all the people who were alongside me making them a reality. Thank you, football, for making me so happy.”

Pedro joined Barcelona’s youth system from Tenerife at the age of 17 and progressed through the club’s academy before representing Barca B. He made his first-team debut during the 2007/08 season and signed his first contract as a senior player in 2009.

He quickly established himself as an important part of Barcelona’s star-studded side. During the 2009/10 campaign, Pedro became the first player to score in all six official competitions contested by the club in a single season, finding the net in La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

One of his most memorable Barcelona moments came in the 2011 Champions League final against Manchester United at Wembley. Pedro opened the scoring as Barcelona went on to win 3-1 and lift their fourth European title.

In 2015, he moved to Chelsea, where he continued his successful career before later representing Italian clubs Roma and Lazio. At international level, Pedro was part of Spain’s squad that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 European Championship.

--IANS

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