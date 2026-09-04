Former Aussie pacer Peter Siddle appointed New South Wales bowling coach

Sydney, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Australian pacer Peter Siddle has been appointed as the new bowling coach of New South Wales ahead of the new season, joining the coaching staff led by his former teammate Brad Haddin.

Despite joining NSW, Siddle will continue to be part of the Melbourne Stars squad in the Big Bash League (BBL). He will have a strong presence around the NSW group throughout the season, including all Sheffield Shield matches.

Along with Siddle, NSW has also appointed ex-Queensland coach Johan Botha as a temporary spin bowling consultant as the domestic side prepares for the start of the season, which begins with a One-Day Cup match against Queensland on September 22.

The former South African captain resigned from his Queensland coaching role in June despite having another year to run on his contract.

"Peter and Johan joining the Blues set-up shows that we're committed to having high-quality people around the team," Haddin said in a statement.

"Not only does Peter bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, but he exemplifies how we want our cricketers to play the game. We're confident we have built a well-rounded coaching team ahead of what should be an exciting season for the Blues," he added.

Siddle retired from first-class and 50-over cricket in March last year but continues to play in T20 franchise leagues around the world, including with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

He previously flagged his interest in pursuing a career in coaching, helping to mentor Victoria's rising pace attack during his final seasons of state cricket. This appointment will be one of his first official coaching roles since his retirement.

"I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to mentor this talented crop of players ahead of what will be a massive summer," Siddle said in a statement.

Siddle represented Australia in 89 matches. He played 67 Tests and took 221 wickets before announcing his retirement in 2019.

--IANS

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